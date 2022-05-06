Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. 114,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

