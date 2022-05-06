Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will report $8.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 582,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.