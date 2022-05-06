Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.31 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.52 billion to $36.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.11 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

NYSE NOC traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.36 and a 200 day moving average of $404.14. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

