Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.37. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. 480,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4,055.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

