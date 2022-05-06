Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.75 Million

Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will post sales of $181.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.80 million. Marcus posted sales of $92.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $676.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.32 million to $681.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $809.47 million, with estimates ranging from $787.40 million to $831.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 287,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marcus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

