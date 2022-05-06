Analysts Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price at $152.20

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.84. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

