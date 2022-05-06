Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $31.44

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,263. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $949.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

