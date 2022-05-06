Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target at $92.29

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQGPF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

