Analysts Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Price Target at $30.50

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of FORG stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 212,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,429. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.