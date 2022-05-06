Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $13.89

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HARP opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.