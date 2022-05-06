Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.81. 3,466,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

