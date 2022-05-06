Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT at $444.60

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KLA by 19.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 492,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,814,000 after acquiring an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,461. KLA has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.63 and its 200-day moving average is $377.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

