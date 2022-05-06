Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 327,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

