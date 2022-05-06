Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 208,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.