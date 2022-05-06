Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.
BUD stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 208,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
