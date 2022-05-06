ANON 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ANON has a total market cap of $51,909.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,977.90 or 0.99944462 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00214612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

