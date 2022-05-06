ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. ANSYS updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.94 EPS.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.17 on Friday, reaching $265.50. 2,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,226. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

