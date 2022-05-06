ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $12.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.01. 680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.08 and its 200 day moving average is $345.05.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

