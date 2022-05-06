Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,078,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 159,160 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.85% of Antero Resources worth $211,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

NYSE:AR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

