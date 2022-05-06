APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of APA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,447,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,742. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in APA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in APA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

