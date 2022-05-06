Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

