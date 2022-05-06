Appleton Group LLC Buys 394 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

