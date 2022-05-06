Appleton Group LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.36% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

