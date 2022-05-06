Appleton Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $22,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 95,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $41.47 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

