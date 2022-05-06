Appleton Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 68,571 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

AMD opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 55.01% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

