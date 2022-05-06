Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.50

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.50 and last traded at $111.40, with a volume of 8501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

