Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 3.6%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 122,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 364,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

APLT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

