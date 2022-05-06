AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $150.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $112.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $109.55 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

