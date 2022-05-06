Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ball by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

BLL traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 4,294,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

