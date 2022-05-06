Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,000 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 524,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,396. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.