Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,213 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 219,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.