Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 463,473 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after buying an additional 326,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 661.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 313,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 272,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 1,214,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,119. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

