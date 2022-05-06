Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $120.33. 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,583. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $174.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

