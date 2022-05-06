Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Aptiv makes up about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 166,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 36,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. 2,474,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.