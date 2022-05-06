Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,579,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

