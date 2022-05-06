Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

