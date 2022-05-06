Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. MetLife makes up 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,833,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.