Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Qorvo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.37 and a one year high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

