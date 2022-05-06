Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. IQVIA comprises about 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $213.82. 936,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.50 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

