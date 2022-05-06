Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

