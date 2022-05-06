ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$24.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.73.

TSE ARX traded down C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.08. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

