Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE LFG opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

