Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,843. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

