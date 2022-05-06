Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ARNC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,843. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,770,000 after purchasing an additional 123,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.