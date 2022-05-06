Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

ARNC stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 273,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 366,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

