Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
