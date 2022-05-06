Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

