Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.56.

Ares Management stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,298. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

