Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9,221.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 128,409 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

