Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARTA opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,567,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

