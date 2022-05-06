Arweave Price Hits $22.32 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $22.32 or 0.00061918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $745.53 million and approximately $49.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

