Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $14.30. 31,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ashford worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

